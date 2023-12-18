Following viewing Emeke Ike’s interview, a Twitter user going by the handle Bright revealed that he had chosen to postpone his wedding.

It was revealed earlier today how Emeka Ike’s marriage failed and how his ex-wife forced him to give up all of his possessions.

Emeka Ike revealed in a Channel Television interview how his ex-wife had wrongly accused him of beating her, causing him to lose custody of his kids.

He described how, upon his return from the US, he found that his ex-wife had closed the multimillion-dollar school he had built, and how, as a result of her selling all of his properties, he had lost everything.

A few hours after the interview gained widespread attention, a Twitter user revealed on his page that he had chosen to postpone his March wedding.

He tweeted, “My wedding is March next year, but after watching this Emeka Ike interview four times, I’m putting it on hold! Those words “investing in someone who isn’t investing in you,” “Loving someone you don’t know if you’re being loved in return,” is enough for me”.