Nollywood actress, producer and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo, has accused the producers of The Real Housewives of Lagos of failing to promote peace among the cast members.

The screen goddess took to her Instagram page to levy the accusations, after celebrating one of the show’s cast members, Dr. Rommel Asagwara, who was recently criticised for an altercation with another cast member, Faith Morey.

Iyabo, on the other hand, defended Rommel, claiming that the producers edited out parts of the conversation in order to disrupt the peace.

She said:

“I have tried to hold my peace so that everyone can enjoy the show. but at this point, I think the production team of The Real Housewives of Lagos season 2 is taking the peace. Your cut and join is so irritating and annoying, Why would you cut out everything Doc Rommel said leading up to the crown conversation & then only show our reaction, You take out 98% and show only 2%🙄eti fa 🚬.”