Sharing her experience on Twitter, she wrote, “Over a month ago, a friend came to stay with me cos she had some issues with her place. While sleeping I heard a weird noise which I legit thought was a bike outside my room. To my greatest shock, my friend was the bike.”

Over a month ago, a friend came to stay with me cos she had some issues with her place, while sleeping I heard a weird noise which i legit thought was a bike outside my room. To my greatest shock ,my friend was the bike. 😭😭 — Safiyya Maijama'a (@Jost_Jefa) December 7, 2023

