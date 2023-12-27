Actor Charles Okocha of Nigeria has demanded that the recent ring match between himself and singer Portable be totally cancelled to alleged cheating and an inexperienced referee.

Recall that on December 26th, Charles Okocha lost to Portable in a boxing match.

Portable was declared the winner by the referee’s decision, meeting the requirements to emerge victorious in the boxing match.

Shortly after the result announcement, Charles Okocha expressed grievances against the referee and the match organizers, alleging that Portable removed his boxing gloves during the third round, an action that should have led to immediate disqualification.

In a post on his social media page, he said, “How can you give up in the 3rd round when we have 4 rounds? How do you take off your gloves in the third round, leading to total disqualification when the fight hasn’t ended?”

“Y’all know this was rigged, with an incompetent referee who knows nothing about boxing rules. Nevertheless, we move on. Rematch coming soon.”

