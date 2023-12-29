Popular Nigerian singer and rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, has said his 2017 collaborative song ‘My Body’ with renowned rapper, Olamide changed the trajectory of his career.

The ‘Good life’ hitmaker made this known in a recent interview with popular YouTuber, Korty EO, stating that the YBNL boss gave him a verse that changed his career.

Zlatan recounted how he kept trailing and begging Olamide for a feature by sending several DMs and how it eventually happened despite initial disappointments.

He said,

“Olamide giving me a verse at that time was life-changing for me. I was always tracking him and begging him in the DM for a verse.

“He gave me appointments twice but they didn’t materialise until the third time. He invited me to his house and because I was doing more rap, I thought we would be doing a rap song, then all of a sudden, Olamide started singing an Afrobeats song, ‘My Body.’ He did that because he knew it was what would make me an instant star.

“I recorded my verse and that was how my story changed.”