Today is Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile’s 29th birthday, and in a cute video, his son Shiloh performed a birthday song for him.

In honor of his son’s birthday, the singer posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram, dressed alike.

On his Instagram story, Zlatan Ibile also posted a touching video of his son Shiloh singing a birthday song to him.

Shiloh and his dad giggled as though they were timing it, and after the young child rushed to finish the song, he hummed another.

Celebrities and fans flocked his comment section to congratulate the singer.

See comments below:

thevictornja wrote: “Happy Birthday Big Z. Super Proud of how far you’ve come since we met on Dicey’s tour bus in 2018. Keep inspiring the youths🫡💚👑✨”

palachi_ said: “I wish you nothing but the best Blooda mii ❤️💕🥰”

donchizii penned: “Birthday blessings, baba. Casablanca de catarmatophia 🙌🙌”

officerwoos wrote: “Mo Mo More good life Baba Lase Lo Lo Love and respect always.”

WATCH VIDEO: