Nollywood actor, Daniel Etimi-Effiong has explained why his female colleagues don’t beg the public for financial assistance like their male counterparts.

The filmmaker said the society is designed in a way that men are quick to rise to women’s needs, whereas when a man has problems, he solves them singlehandedly until he reaches his limits and is left with no choice than to seek public assistance.

Daniel, who recently featured on the Bahd And Boujee Podcast co-hosted by Tolanibaj and Moet Abebe, added that a woman’s money is largely for herself, but a man’s money is for his entire family.

Moet asked: “Why is it mostly male actors that come online to ask for crowdfunding?”

The actor responded: “Traditionally, in the society that we all exist in, women have been largely men’s responsibility. So whenever there is a problem with the woman, men are quick to rise up to the occasion and meet that need or solve that problem.

“Whatever culture you come from in Nigeria, it would be a taboo to the men when the women in that culture have a problem and the men are not solving it. So, if you flip that, the converse of that is when the men have issues, the men need to solve the issues. Women are not going to rise up to solve the issues for men largely.

“Men have to sort themselves out. And when a man reaches a point where he can not solve his problems, he is not going to go to a woman, he is going to go to the world and be like, ‘Guys, I’ve reached my limit. I cannot help myself, come help me.’”