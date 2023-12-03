Iyabo Ojo, a veteran Nollywood actress, enters the studio to record her own song for Wizkid, the famous Afrobeat singer, following his generous gift of N20 million to a hypeman.

This comes just hours after Wizkid, who is currently on vacation, credited GOE for creating a viral music track praising the international music act.

Iyabo Ojo, moved by the cash gift, has gone into the studio to create her own next viral praise track for Wizzy in the hopes of getting recognition as well.

In a live session, the mother of two was seen freestyling to her newly curated song for Wizkid as she’s seen giving her fans a sneak peek.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions as many found the move hilarious while others applauded the Nollywood actress.

Read some reactions below;

thatjudith22 said: “She sef go like collect the 20meters 🦅😂”

og_d_001 stated: “We when normal for the country nor reach 5again😂.”

pelle_richie_01 noted: “Omo if wizzy no give her money na cheating 😂.”

skushi_ex noted: “When Carter Efe wey sing better song no see shishi 😂😂.”

iamelmuller wrote: “This woman just dey use scope dey beg BIG Wiz for Money 💰💰🤑😂😂😂 Sope Otilor.”

Watch the video below …