Social media users flooded the comment section of a post featuring the mother of Nigerian singer Naira Marley, his brother, and sister, expressing outrage over the death of his former record label mate, Mohbad.

This comes after the death of late Nigerian singer Mohbad in September after allegedly being injected in an unnamed hospital, leading to the arrest of the nurse responsible.

During an ongoing investigation, Naira Marley and a few suspected individuals suspected of being involved in Mohbad’s death were summoned and granted bail, along with a few others.

In the midst of these developments, concerned individuals took to the comments of a post featuring Naira Marley and his family, criticizing them over alleged involvement in the death of Mohbad, his former signee.

Numerous individuals expressed their thoughts in the comment section of the post.

See some reactions below:

ALLENCUTE: “‎Killer family of blood suckers. What did u do to Mohbad?”

rosevivian06: “‎They no go see January.”

RACHID & RACHIDA: “‎you do like that to not allow naira Marley to kill you as Mohbad because you have afraid of him.”

lorreta lorrels: “‎Naira Marley…Their boss give them back to back.. Haters dey cry. abeg do giveaway for ur girl.”

judydaprince: “‎nice family zino i want connection to come and visit you.”

Ayaba_00: “‎Apayan family. Mohbad song. Oleeee.”

Lovie Raj: “‎Naira am family too, lol team leader marlians for life.”

Melques’com: “‎What you people did to mohbad, they will do it to your family. Aje.”

@mecry+ success: “‎Walayi Azzez Fasola mi I love your family beautiful one who knows you have the best with goods one ara wa Ijoba omo Love me.”

user1661288585132: “‎don’t worry madam,your son will definitely reap what he sowed. There is seed time and harvest.”

stellaojimma: “‎Mother of a killer. Shameless woman.You are a disgrace to womanhood.”

Watch the video below: