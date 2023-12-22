A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom has become homeless for quarreling with his wife after he caught her with her female friend in bed.

A Twitter user going by the handle Dr.Penking shared the story, pointing out that the man had lost his house a few days before Christmas on December 15.

According to the Tweep’s account of events, the man obtained a visa so that he could move to the UK in 2021 with his wife and three children. Everything was going well, they were starting to live the UK dream.

But in the background, the wife was quietly preparing the necessary paperwork for an Oshogbo friend who would eventually travel to the UK to join them.

The Tweep disclosed that the friend and the man’s wife grew extremely close, spending nearly all of their time together and doing everything together.

The man’s wife objected when he told her how uncomfortable he was with this.

After an argument that quickly led to the woman calling the police to have him ejected from the house, he was shocked to find his wife in bed with the friend in question.

Read Dr Penking’s full account below:

“A man and his wife were able to secure UK VISA for themselves and their 3 children. It was a dream come true for them as they had been working on it for a very long time. They got to UK in 2022. Everything was smooth and sweet. The wife was schooling. The husband was taking care of the children and also working to support the wife’s schooling. The wife secretly started preparing documents for her friend from Oshogbo . She eventually went over to UK to join them. The wife would spend almost all her time with the friend and do almost everything together.

The husband started questioning her but she claimed her friend was just in need of help to settle in. She started calling him inconsiderate . Subsequent unfolding of events made the man grow even more suspicious. He installed spy cameras in his bedroom and realized that his dear wife was sleeping with her friend on his matrimonial bed . He couldn’t believe his eyes. He accosted her and she finally openly admitted that she is in love with the friend and wanted to be with her. It lead to a physical altercation and the police threw the man out.

The man became homeless in UK as at 15th December, 2023.”

See the post: