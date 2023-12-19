A Nigerian man on social media broke down in tears after reading about a “manpower” therapy that turned him into a two-minute man.

On his Twitter page, @I_amValid, the man vented his frustrations and vowed to block the alleged sex therapist.

A different user, @gozziie, had posted a variety of food items, including watermelon, bananas, and milk.

The situation was the opposite for this man, though, who did not receive the intended outcome and instead began cursing the man for his suggestion of manpower.

In his words,

“Firstly, I know I’m blocking you for life but let me tell you this before I do that. On days you’ll need your D to function properly, it’ll disappoint you. Inshallah 🙏”

See post below

Some hilarious reactions to the post

@dearolaa asked: “What happened, explain to us 😂”

@terrificprodig1 suggested: “😭maybe you ate it at wrong time”

@Mi_Ra_Cle001 said: “Combo don disappoint this one 😭😂”

@adeewunmii wrote: “Brother is pained. 😂😂🤦 Avoid fornication but una no go hear.”

@nuclearpr_ added: “This man don go follow bad advice 😂😂😂”

@Slosobs said: “Lol 😂 werey don do aseju go follow mad man advise 🤭🤭🤭😂😂😂”

@Only_d_wise reacted: “Oh Baba don think say na war after taking this 😂😂😂

Baba con do 2sec after all the hyping 😂😂”