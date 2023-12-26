Nigerian comedian Alibaba recently commented on the success of his colleague Mark Angel, highlighting his achievements and influence in the comedy scene.

He did this in a recent interview on “The honest Bunch” podcast.

In the interview, Alibaba revealed that Mark Angel is one of the highest earning comedian in Nigeria.

According to him, the skit maker earns as high as $300,000 every month.

The actor disclosed that due to his simple appearance on his skit, many people doubt the wealth of the content creator.

However, what they didn’t know is that he makes huge money from Facebook and YouTube every month.

Ali baba further explained how he earned his first 1.6 million Naira job was as far back in 1995 for a brand tour.

He added that since then, many people have unlocked wealth in comedy.

@fearthe_beardz said: “Ali Baba invented monetization of Comedy Business in Nigeria so if he’s speaking on the business i would be handing my notes.”

@thePRcaptain wrote: “Na because e no dey flaunt money like th me other naw. Nigerians na who show off dem dey always think say get money pass.”

@DiemWears confessed: “Me sef been no sabi say him get that much money o 😂”

@GSmart010 added: “Mark Angel is a silent billionaire, Man took over skit from stand-up comedian and took it to another dimension from facebook to youtube then IG, …a few guys that started this skit like babatope are not as consistent as it used to be”

