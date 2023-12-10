Big Brother Naija star, Khloe Abiri, simply known as Khloe, has called out the producers of a podcast following a recent episode where she condemned natural hair, and spoke about her BBL.

Khloe, who recently appeared on the latest episode of the Bahd and Bouje podcast, has faced series of backlashes following her opinions on the podcast regarding men and money, her BBL, natural hair, and has accused the organizers for throwing her under the bus.

She wrote:

“May we never become victims of miscommunication… The media and those who control the narrative are truly not to be trusted.

In the course of last month (November), I had a podcast interview, and i thought we had a pleasant conversation. I apologize if certain thing were taken out of context, but I promise you half of the narratives and cut and join clips flying around are maliciously being used as clickbait by the producers of the said podcast, and I refuse to be bullied or silenced into submission.

Maybe I didn’t articulate or communicate certain things correctly, but that’s 100% for sure not how the conversation went or the intended meaning. Blogs often post a doctored and overly exaggerated parts for that who don’t watch the full show for clickbait which is image denting.

I’m used to my name being dragged through the mud at any slight inconvenience, but it’s not the main issue here.

Everything about that show was edited, and manipulated for the self aggrandizement and malicious intent of the publishers and major for clicks, views and perhaps monetization and to marr/ tarnish my image, which I will never understand why.

After expressing my desire to no longer be involved in their shenanigans , I immediately on the same day of shooting messaged the lady who invited me to the show (who I honored her invitation after numerous requests, because I thought I had a relationship with based on the entertainment industry) , and she completely disregarded my request for the said episode to not be edited, or published.🙏🏽”