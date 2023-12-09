Big Brother Naija star, Khloe Oluwabusayo Abiri simply known as Khloe, has said she can never give a man money because she is supposed to be on the receiving end.

The reality TV star, who spoke during the latest episode of the Bahd and Bouje podcast with Tolanibaj and Moet Abebe, said that being a guy’s girlfriend is something she brings to the table in a relationship.

Khloe outlined a number of values she adds to a relationship to include being the mother to his kids, sending prayer messages, making sure he and his business are okay.

In her words;

“Me being a mother figure to your kids is something I bring to the table. Me being your girlfriend is something I bring to the table….I cannot give you money honey, you are the one what will give me money.”

