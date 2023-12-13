Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has responded to BBNaija star, Khloe Abiri’s comments on women who wear their natural hair.

During an appearance on the Bahd and Bouje podcast, Khloe slammed ladies who wear their natural hair everywhere, including elegant gatherings.

She believes that a woman’s natural hair should be worn when running errands but not when dressed up in a dress and heels.

Many people, including celebrities, have shared their views on the video. Actress Yvonne Jegede has now spoken out.

In her reaction to Khloe, the delectable screen goddess stated:

“Perhaps you don’t have good hair on your head.”

“I will slay with my natural hair, it doesn’t matter if it’s red carpet.”

“How will you say, ‘don’t come to my event with your natural hair,’?” she questioned Khloe. That doesn’t seem appropriate.”

“One thing I hate wigs for is that no matter how natural it looks, people can still tell it’s not your natural hair People can see that the object on your head did not grow from your skull.”