In his words; “I went to my sneaky link’s house.. we did things as usual and I slept over. following day she served me white rice and turkey stew with turkey and chilled drink. it was so delicious. she quickly had to go to school cos of some school work so she left me behind at home. while she was gone.

I got hungry and boiled rice again. the stew was nice and the turkey was so sweet. i kept eating until I finished 6 out of 8 pieces. I know i did bad. she returned and i explained to her that it was hunger and the fact that the stew was so sweet. she told me to be going to my house. when i got home. I figured she blocked me. i sent her 50k. 20 to make another stew and 30 as apology. Adun, im sorry.. pls unblock me.my life is not the same again.. what did you add to your stew?”