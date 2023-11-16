In a surprising turn of events, Nigerian rapper Oladips has been revealed to be alive.

Recall that the initial reports of Oladips’ death had sent shockwaves through the Nigerian music industry, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief and condolences.

Two day days after the news of his death went viral, the music star, Qdot announced that Oladips, who happens to be his friend, is still alive.

In a viral video, friends of the singer could be seen hugging him as they confirms he is very much alive.

It was gathered that the music star had staged his death as a publicity stunt to promote his new album.

While some have applauded Oladips’ creativity and out-of-the-box marketing approach, others have criticized the stunt as insensitive and disrespectful to those who have genuinely lost loved ones.

They argue that exploiting such a serious topic for personal gain is not only unethical but also potentially harmful to those who may be affected by it.

Watch the video below:

#Oladips It’s a prank…Oladips will post his apology video soon, he is still very much alive he just finished eating rice and turkey🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sikFvF4jq6 — Gistlover (@GistLovers) November 16, 2023

