Singer Portable displays the wad of dollar bills he was given after being showered with cash while on tour in the US.

A few days ago, news of Nigerian singer Portable’s visit to the US was previously reported, showcasing multiple instances in which he was spotted mingling with well-known figures overseas.

Along with other foreign celebrities, he was spotted with the foreign artist Skepta.

According to reports, he performed at a number of locations overseas and was given cash gifts by the crowd.

When he got back to Nigeria, he displayed the cash he had won from his global tour.

Many of the viewers of the video left their thoughts in the post’s comments section.

See some reactions below:

durojayekemikemi: “‎Mr portable I need your help god bless me I like your same every time I follow you on your page I like your video I like everything about you you will.”

Ola Moore: “‎Shey be nah pounds dem Dey spray ham for Uk how come he get dollars.”

Ak.soul: “‎@portablebaeby baami we are looking up to watch ur movie Anikuleti of Africa do the movie for us ooo @tony Montana Ika Amuldun.”

WATCH VIDEO: