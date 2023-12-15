Popular Nigerian hip-hop artist, Blaqbonez, has said he doesn’t drink alcohol or smoke.

According to him, he doesn’t indulge himself in such acts because he feels they are for “bad people.”

Blaqbonez said, unlike most of his colleagues, he doesn’t drink or smoke because he is firm in his opinion of people who indulge in them.

He said:

“I think drinking and smoking [are] for bad people. I’m always going to be firm on my stand, unlike most artists, no drinking or smoking.”

See netizens reactions below:

iam_harryy said: “Emeka your lyrics and ur tweets this days no dey align again o, Wetin dey play?”

ChvpoSZN penned: “Ahh shebi na u use ur mouth talk say u don dey smoke Igbo????”

iamkeyzeeto noted: “I fit provide music video wey Emeka been dey smoke

Even his recent ft with fireboy he smoked na😂”

Drizzy__vibez stated: “No drinking and smoking isn’t for bad people….especially that smoke 💨 that’s some people’s source of joy“.