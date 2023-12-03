Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, has received harsh criticism for her post about God’s timing.

Yul Edochie’s wife advised her fans to always trust God’s timing because He sees everything and is always on time. She claimed that her life is God’s timing and not hers.

“God’s timing, not my timing.

Always trust God’s timing in EVERYTHING!!!

He sees everything!!!

He sees the heart of man

He is always on Time.

Just trust and believe in him totally”.

She added that God is not in a hurry but people are and that’s why they are tired, anxious, frustrated, stressed, and disappointed.

“God is not in a hurry. You are. It’s why your tired. It’s why you’re anxious. It’s why you are frustrated, stressed and disappointed”.

Taking to her comment section, many tackled her as they questioned if it was God’s timing for her to be Yul’s second wife.

One Good news Only wrote, “So na God timing you take do adultery for years before you finally decided to use belle tie another woman husband, then run leave your own.

One Deborah Oshilonya wrote, “U trust God timing before u strat to knack Yul. Abeg shift

One Drusil Mama wrote, “If you truly trust God why didn’t you wait for his time in order for him to give your own husband, who will love you and care for you forever but you rather chose the wrong path because you thought all could have been well.

One Enwema Joy wrote, “God God God everytime and you have the heart to destroy another woman’s home. Your karma will come soon

One Aijay wrote, “Aunty all these I know but the same God said. We should not commit adultery

One Footwears and Baghub Backup wrote, “Indeed there shall be no sleep got the wicked”.