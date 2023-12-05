Nkechi Blessing, a controversial Nollywood actress shows off her natural body in new photos as she shades those who are used to artificial body.

The actress, who has been in the news lately due to her online clash with relationship expert, Blessing CEO, where she referred to her as a placard after sharing a bikini photo.

Nkechi, in a recent stated that some people no longer appreciate natural bodies anymore because they are so used to artificial body.

She questioned why she will rearrange her body to impress internet children.

In her words:

“Some of you are so used to to Artificial body, that you don’t appreciate natural bodies anymore, so what if I have gallops here and there? Make I go restructure my body to please who? Internet children? Taaaa!!!”

