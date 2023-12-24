Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Okey Bakassi has revealed how he was physically assaulted at an event in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Okey Bakassi disclosed that he was invited to anchor (MC) an event and the altercation began when it was time to take pictures with the celebrant.

He said the perpetrators threatened him after he allegedly told them to allow a free flow of wedding photographs.

Bakassi said he was rescued by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and revealed that he plans on seeking justice for what was done to him.

In his words:

“Something happened to me today that I have not experienced in whole 30 years of being a professional Mc and in the entertainment industry.

“I was invited to Mc an event in Owerri, Imo State. While doing my job, it was time for the celebrant to cut the cake. After cutting the cake, I invited people to snap pictures.

“They were coming in batches and as we took photographs, we made way for other people to take pictures.

Some sets of young men came to take pictures, finished taking pictures and engaged the celebrant and they were discussing. I simply called their attention to step aside so that other people can continue the flow of photo section, that was the only interaction I had with them.

“The set of things that followed, first was a threat, ‘do you want something to happen to you in this Owerri?’ It was uncalled for. As an Mc, my role is to just make sure the event was running smoothly.

“When I saw his reaction, I knew he was calling for a fight, I stepped aside.

“I know we live in dangerous times but I will get justice, I will find them. Thank God for the quick response of the Imo State director of DSS and men of the DSS who came to escort me back to my hotel after the event.

“Nobody knows what plans they had and what would have happened but I will let the police do their job, there’s no way I won’t get justice. I look for nobody trouble but for somebody to assault me just in the cause of doing my job, I will definitely get justice.”