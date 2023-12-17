Many internet users have been shocked after a throwback photo of popular Nigerian musician Omah Lay and Don Jazzy became public.

The picture, which showed the musician posing with Don Jazzy, was posted on the musician’s official Twitter page in 2015.

Captioning the video he said, “Dah moment when the hustle is beginning to pay”.

The fact that has left many Netizens shocked is that the person in the throwback photo hardly resembles Omah Lay.

A lot of people believe his turnaround transformation is definitely as a result of the change in his finances.

See post below;

See some reactions

@_VALKING said: “Walahi na Omo ale be this”

@KingPhelz asked: “Na Omah lay snap them or how?”

@Mautiin01 wrote: “I can see Donjazzy and one guy on cooperate dressing. Where’s Omah Lay?”

@MenameisAllen reacted: “Eei this is Omah lay? Like the real one? He doesn’t even look like the one I know. You can’t even call him a lookalike 🤣🤣”

@_sirnoyo said: “He was still Brother Stanley”

@DazzlingSamuel added: “Sapa go give you another identity weh no be you own”