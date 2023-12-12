Afrobeats sensation, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has revealed regrets dating one of his ex-girlfriends’.

Omah Lay, during a recent interview, said he is proud of all the decisions he made from when he was a teenager to his present age.

He revealed that he started hustling at the young age of 13 and that experience shaped him into the man he is today.

Omah Lay added that the only regret he has in life is dating one of his ex-girlfriends known as Bright, as he is satisfied with all other decisions he has made so far.

He said;

“What my present self will tell myself ten years ago, I will say, ‘I’m proud of you, bro. I’m proud of all the decisions you’re making right now. I’m proud how hard you’re working right now because I know this whole thing didn’t start now.’

“It started a long time ago. I am 26, I started hustling since I was about 13. Yeah, I will say, ‘I’m proud of you. I’m proud of all the decisions you’ve made. Just keep doing it.’ I don’t think there is anything that I would have changed. Oh! I think one particular babe, her name is Bright. I would’ve dodged that babe. But it’s fine.”