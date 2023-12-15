Controversial transvetite, Bobrisky speaks again about his huge crush for the Afrobeats singer, Wizkid.

The crossdresser made this known again while speaking in an interview with comedian,IsbaeU.

While featuring on the show which touched on various aspects of the entertainment industry and the beefs that exists inside.

Bobrisky was asked about the celebrity he has the biggest crush on and he stated that such a question goes without saying, as his biggest celebrity crush is, and will always be WizKid and everyone knows that already.

Check out reactions trailing his revelation below:

thababy_nikky said: “I cover Wizkid with the blood of Jesus”

king_mubaraq stated; “Oonikure pelu wizkid to daruko yen”

boss_baby619 wrote: “Na men dey always crush on Wizkid”

pretty_lisaaS said: “I cover Wizkid yansh oo You nor go see he yansh burst my brother”

dan_ajebo wrote: “I be 30bg, but i will help fc reject this one. God forbid ou senior man”

