Nollywood actress and media personality, Moet Abebe has opened up on her s3xual harassment experience in the movie industry.

She bemoaned bitterly how things got so bad for her, that she considered quitting the movie industry.

Moet Abebe, during a recent episode of the Bahd and Bouje podcast with Tolanibaj, recalled an encounter with a randy producer that almost made her give up on her acting career.

She revealed how a big producer tried to force himself on her and she ran out of his office.

She said:

“When I got into the [movie] industry, there was a lot of sexual harassment. I walked into the office of a big producer and he just whipped out his manhood on his table. That image never left my head.”

Tolani Baj asked:



“What did you do, Moet? How did you handle that situation?

Abebe replied:

“I ran out of his office. And from that day, I never wanted to do this acting thing. Sometimes I look back and I’m like, ‘Maybe if when I ran away, I had gone to another producer, maybe I would’ve been some huge actress by now.”