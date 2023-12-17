Big Brother Naija star, Frodd shares his thoughts on the heartwarming rekindled friendship between the Grammy nominated music stars, Davido and Wizkid.

This follows the trending videos showcasing the two Afrobeats sensation hanging out at a beach for the first time in a long while.

The two music superstars then exchanged hugs, danced to eachother’s music and engaged in conversation throughout the night.

Commenting on the reunion in a blog’s comment section, the father of one expressed his fascination, stating that he doesn’t understand why their friendship matters to him the most in the entertainment industry.

“This two people’s friendship matters to me pass for the entertainment industry for this Nigeria. I still don’t know why,” he stated.

