Award-winning singer Paul Okoye plans to move into a bigger house, despite being divorced and having his children live with their mother in the United States.

Psquare’s second half, who purchased a house in Atlanta this year, has disclosed his intentions to buy a bigger house in 2024.

He announced this and wished his millions of fans a Merry Christmas on his Instagram page. Ivy Ifeoma’s boyfriend claimed that he learned a valuable lesson in 2023, which is why he is buying a larger house. The singer, however, remained silent about the specific lesson he had learned.

“Merry Christmas y’all, after the lesson them teach me for 2023…… getting a bigger house in 2024”, he said.

