Popular Nigerian Nightlife King and actor, Yhemo Lee has tendered a heartfelt apology to comedian, Lawal Nasiru better known as Nasboi over his recent derogatory remark.

It was reported on Thursday that Yhemo appeared as a guest on skitmaker, Bae U’s podcast and took a swipe at Nasboi for switching to music despite not having the voice to be a ‘good musician’.

Reacting, Nasboi took to his Twitter (X) page and expressed disappointment in the renowned club promoter being that he is someone he respected.

After facing backlash, Yhemo Lee sent an apology message to Nasboi, saying he never knew him to be a musician.

He wrote; “Hi brother, First off I’m sure from the first time we met up till today, we have never crossed each other, and we have mutual respect for each other. I have supported your craft and featured in some of your contents. I totally respect your Talent and I can never water it down.

Oh well if you felt some sort of way about a reference made in the content with baeU, you could have reached out to me like I’m doing right now and you probably would have had a clearer understanding or baeU himself would have made you understand the direction of the content with him. As against the tweet you just made, in which I take no offense even though I was never expecting such from you.

But this is me saying I’m sorry about it and I hope it eases your mind and it would never repeat itself again. The content direction was more of sacarcm, banter and humor. I threw serious bants to baeU as well just as he did to me as well. Nothing was said from a place or resentment or disrespect or whatever and again I am sorry.

I love your music, as a matter of fact I did help to share it on my socials as well. I enjoy it at my work place and i mentioned in the same video with baeU how much of a beautiful song it is. The banter was about comic acts tilting towards music, I never knew you to be a prolific musician or had history with music until after this song dropped. Forgive my ignorance. Thank you YL.”