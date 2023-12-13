Renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, couldn’t hold back tears as one of his sons questioned him about his walking disability.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, one of the triplets was heard asking his father why he couldn’t stand upright and walk like every other person.

The singer, who was taken by surprise, responded that he had an accident, and his son insisted on knowing about the accident.

Yinka Ayefele said he always struggles not to be emotional whenever his kids ask him the question.

He captioned the video:

“They always want me to stand up… And they kept asking me why every day, even up till last night… I tried hard not to be emotional… Indeed, it was ‘My turning point. 12/12/1997’. To God be the Glory.”

Watch the video below: