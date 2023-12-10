Daniel Regha, a Twitter personality known for voicing his opinion, has questioned Nigerians following Davido’s meeting with Peter Obi.

The singer and former presidential candidate was seen at a birthday party earlier today.

Reacting to this, Daniel Regha queried Nigerians, asking why there is no cancel culture after their meeting.

According to him, the reactions would have been different if he was conversing with Tinubu, Atiku or any politician accused of something.

He further stated that Peter Obi is yet to be cleared of the allegations levelled against him, while Davido was absent during the general elections, wondering what the celebration was for.

Daniel Regha wrote: “Davido is seen vibing with Peter Obi & there’s no cancel culture, but if he was conversing with Tinubu, Atiku or any politician accused of something, the reactions will be different. So what’s the celebration for? Obi is yet to clear the allegations against him, while Davido was absent during the campaign season & general elections. The way we Nigerians quickly forget is awfu!.”

See post below: