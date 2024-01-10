Etinosa Idemudia, a prominent Nollywood actress has been left disturbed as she relived her first marriage unpleasant experience.

The delectable screen goddess who has been married twice, revealed how 10 years ago, she went through hell in her first marriage over her inability to have a child.

She stated that she thought she was the problem until later on.

Etinosa questioned why in this part of the world, women always take the blame over the inability to get pregnant. Sending an inspiring message to intending mothers, the actress who finally welcomed her first child three years back, used cited herself as an example to those waiting for the fruit of the womb, especially those struggling with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) like she was.

She revealed that she has used her life story to create a movie that she hopes people will connect with.

In her words:

“Why is it that in this country, when a woman isn’t getting pregnant the whole family of the man including the man will blame the woman. Even without a diagnosis.

To every man/woman out there trying to conceive, just know that God has not forsaken you. If he can bless me with a child after years of PCOS tears and shame. Then he can and he will definitely turn the tables to favor you”.

I can’t sleep. 10 years ago I went through hell. I thought I was the problem. I have taken a part of my life story and created a movie that I hope will minister to and entertain you…

WHEN TABLES TURN drops JANUARY 22 ON YOUTUBE (ETINOSA TV YOUTUBE CHANNEL) @etinosa_tv”.

