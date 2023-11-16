Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has revealed that she intends to undergo a surgery soon to take off her womb.

She revealed this via Twitter.

The mother of one had revealed that the primary cause of Death is life itself and to stop Death, one must put an end to reproduction.

She wrote;

“The primary cause of Death is life itself. So to stop Death one must put an

end to reproduction. What is never born will never die. Even I myself am not ready for this deep conversation. It’s deeper than i can comprehend.”

Reacting to this, a Twitter revealed that if it’s by choice, she wouldn’t have accepted to be born.

@ChillsPretty wrote; “The reason why most people don’t want to have kids lol. If God made it as a choice actually I wouldn’t have accepted to come here at all because what is the essence at the end of the day?”

Etinosa Idemudia reacted by saying that she’s taking off her womb so her children won’t have to come to this world to wait for death.

She wrote; “God bless you. Reason I’m doing a surgery soon to take off my womb. No child of mine is coming to this world to wait for death.

See below;