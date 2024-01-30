Nollywood actor, Babatunde Bernard, popularly known as Baba Tee has stated that cheating is in a man’s nature because it is implanted in them.

The father of one, who made headlines after revealing how his first wife, Yetunde physically abused him, made this statement in a recent episode on The Honest Bunch podcast.

Baba Tee that a man’s thoughts are constantly focused on his wife, even when he is cheating on her.

He said:

“Cheating, whether it’s liked or not, is a man’s “next skin”, unless a woman chooses to marry an artificial intelligence (AI) and give it her complete control.”

When one of the host, Nedu Wazobia asked if a woman is genuinely wasting her time for trying to make a man faithful to her. Baba Tee replied that the woman wants to spend the rest of her life alone.

See netizens reactions below;

Verified homie said: “Normal level for me and my friends. I cheat but I still love my wife infact I don’t joke with her”

capreneur noted: “I’m a man and I disagree with this statement… believe me or not, l’ve never cheated in a relationship before… I’m not handicap or not sexually attractive…I’m just disciplined”

miz_hope_adagold said: “That last word, she wants to leave alone for the rest of her life 😩😩. Much love babatee, words 💥💥💥”

iceangel_262 wrote: “Hmmmm cheating still remain a dealbreaker for me”

Watch the video below: