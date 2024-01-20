Popular Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut as he turns 38 today, January 20th, and celebrities have shower him with heartwarming messages.
Taking to his Instagram page, the famous blogger shared a photos of himself noting how he doesn’t really take pictures.
Wishing himself a happy birthday, he called for prayers from his fans and well-wishers.
He wrote:
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEEE!!
I don’t really take pictures. But here are some pictures sha.
Please do a quick prayer for me this day. Thank you! I love you all!”.
Taking to his comment section, many celebrities sent a hearty birthday wish to Tunde Ednut.
Georgina Ibeh wrote, “Happy Birthday King
Nuella Njubigbo wrote, “Happy birthday
Nedu wrote, “Happy birthday to the man wey sabi. Man wey get good heart, man wey popular pass President. Happy birthday King
Isreal DMW wrote, “More life
Destiny Etiko wrote, “Happy birthday Tunde
Harrysong wrote, “Happy birthday D strong one. More life Tunde
IK Ogbonna wrote, “Happy birthday real G
Kie Kie wrote, “Happy birthday Mufasa
James Brown wrote, “Happy birthday social media Daddy
Ayo Makun wrote, “Happy birthday King Maker
Jide Awobona wrote, “Happy birthday Bro, LLNP
