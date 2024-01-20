Popular Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut as he turns 38 today, January 20th, and celebrities have shower him with heartwarming messages.

Taking to his Instagram page, the famous blogger shared a photos of himself noting how he doesn’t really take pictures.

Wishing himself a happy birthday, he called for prayers from his fans and well-wishers.

He wrote:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEEE!!

I don’t really take pictures. But here are some pictures sha.

Please do a quick prayer for me this day. Thank you! I love you all!”.

Taking to his comment section, many celebrities sent a hearty birthday wish to Tunde Ednut.

Georgina Ibeh wrote, “Happy Birthday King

Nuella Njubigbo wrote, “Happy birthday

Nedu wrote, “Happy birthday to the man wey sabi. Man wey get good heart, man wey popular pass President. Happy birthday King

Isreal DMW wrote, “More life

Destiny Etiko wrote, “Happy birthday Tunde

Harrysong wrote, “Happy birthday D strong one. More life Tunde

IK Ogbonna wrote, “Happy birthday real G

Kie Kie wrote, “Happy birthday Mufasa

James Brown wrote, “Happy birthday social media Daddy

Ayo Makun wrote, “Happy birthday King Maker

Jide Awobona wrote, “Happy birthday Bro, LLNP