Popular actress, Tonto Dikeh slammed popular blogger, Tunde Ednut for showing support for VeryDarkMan after she arrested him.

Recall that the mother of one had previously shared a photo of activist VeryDarkman at a police station related to online harassment allegations.

Tunde posted the same photo and drummed support for the social media critic.

He wrote: “When VDM comes back out, he will be more bigger and more popular.”

In this world, no be everybody go like you. That’s understandable, but keep being you at all times.

Have you noticed when Police arrest anybody, you become more popular when you get out?

You can laugh all you want, he will still be out soon.”

Tunde also posted a celebratory video after VeryDarkman’s release.

Upset by this, Tonto Dikeh expressed disappointment that Tunde Ednut supported someone who had used offensive language towards her.

She felt betrayed by Tunde’s stance, knowing the hurtful words VeryDarkMan had used.

In her words:

“@mazitundeednut Tunde I’ll be here when some calls your mom a sI@T and all I’m gonno do is laugh, I’ll be here when Someone accuses your mother of doing thre@some with your mother and I’ll also laugh. I’ll be here when they insult your unborn children and I’ll laugh, I’ll be here when they accuse you of theft and I WILL BE HERE TO LAUGH..

EveryTime your page comes down you come crawling like a baby to help you lost but here you are daily fuzking shit up… Tunde we will meet in front where you will need me the most…

You are a horrible human Tunde edunt….”

She also shared the comment via her Instagram page and wrote;

“@mazitundeednut what goes around comes

around!

Tunde you can’t promote societal ills, blatant

falsehood and unfounded criminal accusations and

expect glowing accolades from the very people you

have soiled their names

@iyaboojofespris look at your @mazitundeednut that

is one of your favourites but has ganged up to

intimidate, harass and drown your public advocacy,

high tower reputation and unparalleled social

empowerment on the altar of selfishness and narrow minded interests

you are arrogantly supporting despicable, mind

boggling and concocted figment of imaginations!

You can delete my comment off your page but take it home, your page won’t last forever and sooner than

later, fate shall rest the same energy on you and all

yours!”

See below;

ALSO READ: “When a child think he’s grown enough to Talk to elders you never engage, just act”- Tonto Dikeh says, drags VeryDarkMan to police station