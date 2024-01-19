Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju better known as Bobrisky, has set the internet on fire as he shows off photos new boobs online.
Bobrisky, who recently undergo boobs enlargement took to his Instagram page to share sultry photos.
The self-proclaimed ‘Mummy of Lagos’ was captured sitting adorably in a black dress as he showed off his new boobs.
“Cute and Comfy, that’s my style”, he captioned the photos.
See photo below:
Netizens flooded his comment section to troll him over his new boobs, while others gushed over his banging body.
See some reactions below:
Phyna wrote, “My gurllll. Too hawt
Sarah Martins wrote, “Risky Bobby
Mr Funny wrote, “Comot body for baba sorry babe
Official Vee wrote, “I go dey wash my eyes now before I comot make I no carry wetin I no know
Official Bella Jay wrote, “Editing dey bleed
Jorlar wrote, “Bob ooo, I dey fell you
Real Mide wrote, “Why d breast no reach that armpit side nah. Abi?
Dessy Slays wrote, “Bobrisky remain small make you disappear. Editing yi o wa poju
Oba K Solo wrote, “Senior man I hail. See beauty”.
