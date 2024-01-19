Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju better known as Bobrisky, has set the internet on fire as he shows off photos new boobs online.

Bobrisky, who recently undergo boobs enlargement took to his Instagram page to share sultry photos.

The self-proclaimed ‘Mummy of Lagos’ was captured sitting adorably in a black dress as he showed off his new boobs.

“Cute and Comfy, that’s my style”, he captioned the photos.

See photo below:

Netizens flooded his comment section to troll him over his new boobs, while others gushed over his banging body.

See some reactions below:

Phyna wrote, “My gurllll. Too hawt

Sarah Martins wrote, “Risky Bobby

Mr Funny wrote, “Comot body for baba sorry babe

Official Vee wrote, “I go dey wash my eyes now before I comot make I no carry wetin I no know

Official Bella Jay wrote, “Editing dey bleed

Jorlar wrote, “Bob ooo, I dey fell you

Real Mide wrote, “Why d breast no reach that armpit side nah. Abi?

Dessy Slays wrote, “Bobrisky remain small make you disappear. Editing yi o wa poju

Oba K Solo wrote, “Senior man I hail. See beauty”.