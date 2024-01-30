‍On her wedding day, a bride was shocked to receive an unexpected offer from her father-in-law: N7.1 million in exchange for her leaving their son.

The groom’s family reportedly thought the bride wasn’t suitable for their son and hoped he would find “someone better,” according to reports from The Mirror.

This resulted in a contentious proposal that upset the nuptials.

A guest at the event claimed that the bride’s family, the groom’s family, and the groom’s mother had a long-standing rivalry that grew more intense during the wedding ceremony.

It is reported that the bride’s mother had misgivings about the groom, believing she was unsuitable for her son.

The couple invited both sets of parents to the wedding despite their tense pre-wedding relations in an effort to promote harmony on their special day.

Nevertheless, a dance between the bride and the father of the groom caused the festivities to abruptly change. The bride abruptly left the dance floor as a result.

Then it was disclosed that the bride’s father had made an unexpected offer to her, instructing her to take $5,000 (N7,187,125) and leave their son’s life.

The bride’s husband apparently supported her in spite of the shock, deciding to sever his relationship with his parents and begin a new one with his selected partner.

Even though they are still cut off from the groom’s family, the couple is still happily married after 30 years of storms and raising two kids together.