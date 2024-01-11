A Nigerian couple’s wedding plans took a shocking turn when the bride-to-be resorted to infidelity to raise funds for the big day.

Victor Asemota, a friend of the couple, shared the story on Twitter.

He shared this while reacting to the story of a lady who cheated on her man while looking for a job for him.

“People need to wake up o.

Girl i was dating while i was in 300 level was everywhere on this space soliciting and looking for jobs/internships for me as a software engineer while also cheating on me with a doctor.

Sacrifice and loyalty are two worlds apart. You need both” the man wrote.

While sharing the story of the cheating bride, Victor expressed his disbelief and confusion on why the Bride-to-be would resort to cheating on her husband because of a wedding.

“Chai!!! I will say that I have seen this but never understood it. A lady was cheating on her groom to fund their wedding. That thing still does my head in,” Asemota wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ:“When a child think he’s grown enough to Talk to elders you never engage, just act”- Tonto Dikeh says, drags VeryDarkMan to police station