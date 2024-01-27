Cute Gemini, the ex-girlfriend of a Nigerian singer, has been accused of jailing a fellow TikToker, Nickie Da Bardie, over who is the hottest baddie, while bragging about ruining Lil Frosh’s career.

According to reports, Cute Gemini has had a series of online clashes with Nickie on the video-sharing platform TikTok over the past few months.

Their online beef at some point graduated to a physical confrontation between the duo, birthing the involvement of the police.

According to reports spearheaded by the controversial critic, Verydarkman, Cute Gemini, allegedly with the help of her father lured Nickie Da Bardie to the police station for settlement only to have her locked up and arraigned.

Verydarkman revealed that the report reaching him was that Nickie is currently transferred to the Kirikiri maximum prison after failing to meet bail conditions.

While accusing Cute Gemini of being a bully, VDM shared an implicating video where she bragged about sending her Nicki to jail without evidence.

To top it all, she bragged about ruining the career of her ex-boyfriend, Lil Frosh whom she accused of domestic violence despite the singer’s plea of innocence.

“Without any evidence, I can sue you, by the time I sue you, you’ll be the one begging. You can go and ask your favourite (Lil Frosh) what I did to him. I will show you who is stupid; if you guy stoop so low and I can do the same,” she said in part.

