The first child of veteran Nollywood star Yul Edochie, Danielle Edochie, is looking forward to the new year.

She documented her 2023 and all the good times she had with her mother. She did not, however, record any of the video’s scenes in which her father made an appearance amid the ongoing marriage crisis.

Danielle, who received an endorsement a few months ago took a moment in the tape to pay tribute to her late younger brother, Kambiichukwu, who passed away in 2023.

She acted out a scene in which she laid on the bed with her two brothers, poring over literature.

The moment she and her mother went to an event and looked stunningly dressed was also caught on camera.

She noted that a man who pursues two rats will catch none. Then, a lot of her followers implied that she was making reference to her father and his contentious second marriage.

