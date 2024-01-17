Verydarkman, a popular activist, shares details as he meets Blessing CEO on his way out of the same police station, where she is reportedly being dragged for her case involving IVD’s late wife, Bimbo.

The controversial personality, as he is known, was summoned to the station after allegedly cyberbullying Tonto Dikeh. He admitted that he had gone to the station for another case involving alleged fraud.

He took to his Instagram page to share details of the interesting sight he met at the station.

Verydarkman revealed that he met Blessing CEO entering the police station, and also met late Bimbo’s sister at the location.

He stated that Bimbo’s sister, with a very emotional demeanor told him that they were there to continue the case from where they had left off.

It would be recalled that Blessing CEO was arrested in 2022 after she was found guilty of cyberbullying Bimbo’s sister while trying to defend her friend, IVD who was suspected of having a hand in his wife’s death.

Verydarkman stated that Blessing CEO had apparently continued talking about the Bimbo saga and continued in the same line that had got her initially arrested and imprisoned.

Watch him speak;