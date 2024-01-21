Dorcas Fapson, a popular Nigerian actress, has responded to a netizen who claimed that a gospel singer, Moses Bliss couldn’t have married her or the controversial crossdresser Bobrisky.

It should be noted that the Nigerian gospel singer recently proposed to his British lawyer fiancée, eliciting both joy and surprise.

One netizen had gone online to remark on how the singer married a very modest woman, and lauded decency over nudity.

“Modesty is the glory Queens wrap themselves in

And Minister Moses bliss found himself a Queen

Modesty 1- Nudiiity 0,” the netizen wrote.

In reaction, another netizen reasoned that it is unwise to make such comparison since Moses Bliss is a chorister and quite naturally, he would go for a very modest and decently dressed woman.

The second netizen further enquired whether he expects Moses Bliss to marry Dorcas Fapson or Bobrisky.

“You people should stop this stupid hype

He’s a church boy, a chorister

Do you expect him to marry Ms DSF or Bobrisky??,” the second netizen replied the first.

Reacting, Dorcas Fapson alias Ms DSF expressed that stray bullet had hit her, and added an emoji showing how sad she is by what was said.

“Stray bullet everywhere 😔,” she wrote.

See post below …