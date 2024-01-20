Moses Bliss, a gospel singer, has finally revealed how he met his beautiful wife, Marie Wiseborn.

Taking to Instagram, he revealed that he met her there, but in an unusual way. He revealed that she had danced to his popular song “Miracle no dey tire Jesus”.

She tagged him while dancing to it. He saw the video and immediately sent her a direct message to express his admiration for her dance moves.

Responding to him, she thanked him while also gushing about the fact that she really loved his song. After that, the conversation continued and the rest they say is history.

Moses Bliss recounted on Instagram that it was exactly one year ago he was tagged to the video by his wife and that there are some things only God can orchestrate. He also went on to tell people that if there was anybody who was believing God for a testimony, that God would work out that testimony in Jesus name.

He went on to reveal that his soon-to-be wife, Marie Wiseborn, hardly dances and hardly posts online, but God kept prompting her to make a video and post.

She finally obeyed it and posted the video by 2am and he miraculously saw it. He further revealed that they had become friends for a long time and that things had progressed to the place where they were currently in today.