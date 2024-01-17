A video of a 50-year-old man who along with his crew members visited comedian, Mark Angel‘s house to seek Emmanuella’s hand in marriage has stirred reactions on social media.

Fresh off their success in pranking relationship expert Blessing CEO, popular Nigerian pranksters Untouchable and Flower Boy are at it again, this time targeting skit maker Mark Angel, seeking his comedy daughter Emmanuella’s hand in marriage in a prank video that has since gone viral.

The actor playing the role of the suitor was seen with traditional meals within Mark Angel’s domain, which aligned with the storyline.

The fake suitor, feeling at home, announced his plan to marry Emmanuella, which Mark Angel and Emmanuella found hilarious at first. In response, Emmanulla joked that he was old enough to be her father.

The moment the skitmaker realized the 50-year-old man wasn’t joking and hellbent on his marriage plans, he became upset. Mark Angel specifically indicated that he doesn’t have the right to hand Emmanuella away, stressing that it was her father’s decision to make.

As tensions continue to grow between the two parties, one of the comedian’s team members couldn’t take it any longer and confronted the persistent suitor, prompting Mark Angel instructed everyone to step outside.

It was at that very moment that pranksters Untouchable and Flower Boy came out clean, revealing it was all a prank. The revelation left Mark Angel and Emmanuella speachless.

Watch the video below: