Ashabi Simple, Portable’s fourth wife, has written an emotional tribute to the singer for loving her despite not being his favorite wife.

This comes after he lavished her with gifts on the occasion of her birthday.

She admitted she didn’t expect anything from him this year because he was too busy, as opposed to last year when he was available due to her pregnancy.

However to her greatest surprise, he showed up bearing gifts and still being the first to wish her happy birthday.

She wrote;

“God bless the man behind my smile your kind is rare 🫣🙌🏻🤪

In my mind I was like hmmmm last year I was pregnant and okiki was beside me he was d first wisher ,but dis year baba don busy pass b4 ooo make he shaa wish me🤪🤪🤪c my lover boy came through for me unexpectedly, he makes sure he’s the first wisher and gifter 🙈🙈🙈 omoh to love and beloved is rare even thou am not your favorite u still show me am among, your concern always speaks far away than my imagination, I wasn’t even expecting anything closer to dis aridunu mi, thank you so much Thanks so much for d respect and commitment u have given to dis relationship, thanks for hearing my voice each time I call up on you, thanks for making me feel like a woman, thanks for being part of my joy, thank you so much for all i appreciate u always❤️✊ words can’t explain how am glad to love u more, I pray this our joy last forever, no 4 baba mi d loyalty wey come with dis year birthday package nah x10, I no go fail u baami

GOD no go fail us, GOD will continue to bless your knowledge and ease your stress loving you is my greatest joy Okikiolami ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Lovers kindly say thanks on my behalf to my favorite crush and pray for him 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

