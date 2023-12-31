Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, advises on why people shouldn’t work or make friends with them in the coming year, 2024.

The ‘Zazuu’ crooner has shared some words of advice for those who intend to be useful to themselves in the coming year, and how they can be successful like him.

According to him, people shouldn’t make friends with poor people if they want to be successful in life.

He said that when people make friends with poor people, they would remain poor because such people have a way of bringing others down to their level.

Portable advised people that they should only roll with wealthy folks so they can be wealthy too.

However, he noted that one should always help the poor, but not to make friends with them.