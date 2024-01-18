Families celebrate as their daughter, Meta Mbye who’s set to be a Gambian bride passes her virginity test and receives a cash gift from her husband worth D28,000 (N357K).

According to custom, the bride had to pass a virginity test to demonstrate that she remained chaste until marriage.

When the bride, Meta, passed the test, the family let out a joyful dance in celebration.

One of Meta’s relatives, who was waiting outside during the virginity test, verified that Meta’s spouse had given her more than D28,000, or N300,000 in Naira.

She said:

“The husband was so happy that was why he gave her D28,000, which was placed under her pillow.”

Online users have responded to the video in a variety of ways. While some have praised her for passing the test, others have demanded that it be stopped because they find the process embarrassing.

