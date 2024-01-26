Controversial Nigerian street pop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called on fans and well-wishers to pray for him from his hospital bed while sharing photos and messages with his fans.

Portable via his verified Instagram page was seen lying on a hospital bed, with the photo carrying a short note.

The note read: “Feeling so much pain right now, just need your prayers. I don’t want to die young.”

“Why do they want me to fall? If you spoil me for those who love me, you will die young. Surrounded by haters, with no one to cover me but God. SOS, save your soul.”

The ‘Zazuu’ crooner followed up the post with a video showing the bandaged leg of the singer, from an injury he allegedly sustained in a recent altercation with unknown persons.

The video was captioned: “Evil people want to see me fall, thank God, man is not God.”

See below: