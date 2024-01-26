Popular Nigerian gospel singer l and songwriter Moses Bliss has officially announced his wedding date.

His beautiful fiancée, Marie Wiseborn Agyare, who hails from Ghana made the exciting revelation on her social media platform today, January 26, showcasing images of their wedding invitation package, complete with access cards and wine.

Moses bliss traditional wedding ceremony is scheduled to hold on Thursday, February 29th, in Accra, Ghana, followed by the white wedding on March 2nd, 2024.

This announcement comes after the 28-year-old gospel singer, famous for his 2019 hit track “Too Faithful,” broke the internet last week by sharing photos and videos of his engagement to Marie Wiseborn, his lover from Ghana, with fans drooling over the heartwarming news.

See photos of wedding invitation package below: